Proclamation to raise awareness for rare condition

The Mustang City Council proclaimed Oct. 22 and every year after as Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day at the Tuesday meeting.

Phelan-McDermid Syndrome is a rare genetic condition caused by a deletion or other structural change in an area of chromosome 22. People with the condition often have low muscle tone, delayed speech and development, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

Mayor Brian Grider said the proclamation will raise awareness for the community to engage in education and support efforts related to the condition. Janet and Alyssa Wilson were present at the meeting to be recognized with the proclamation.

Grider has known the Wilsons for about 25 years, as Alyssa grew up with his sister. Janet said Alyssa is one of about 2,700 people in the world with Phelan-McDermid Syndrome.

She was also the first child to be diagnosed at The Children’s Hospital 12 years ago, and it took about 18 years of genetic testing to find it, Janet said.

“As scary as the future may be, we are blessed,” she said. “She is who she is meant to be. It’s up to everybody else to be OK with it.”

In fire department news, Chief Craig Carruth informed the council he received 12 bids for Station No. 2. The council approved all and awarded the lowest bid of about $3.6 million to Construction Unlimited LLC.

The new station was put up for bid Aug. 12. Funds for Station No. 2 are provided by the 2016 sales tax extension.

In police news, Deputy Chief Mike Wallace swore in officer Kevin Parker. Wallace also recognized two officers — Derek Hunt and Caleb Pinley — who successfully made the rank of sergeant.

When officers have served with the department for three years, they can take a promotion exam to move up in ranking.

In water, sewer and sanitation news, the council approved Ordinance No. 1235 for a 3.2% increase throughout the period of Oct. 1-Sept. 30, 2022.

Ordinance No. 1106 was approved by the council in 2014 and allowed an annual Oct. 1 water and refuse rate increase, which is equivalent to 2%.

“The point behind that at that time was to make sure utility costs keep pace with the cost of doing business,” City Manager Tim Rooney said. “The second was to clearly articulate to citizens and customers what they could anticipate in terms of increases in water and refuse rates moving forward.”

Prior to seven years ago, the city did not have a comprehensive plan regarding these rates, Rooney added.

Since that time, Mustang has experienced percentages in the close range of 2%, whether that be slightly higher or lower.

This year, the increase came in exponentially higher at nearly 6%.

Rooney said city staff took into consideration the events that have happened throughout the last 18 months, like the October 2020 ice storm, February winter storm and the pandemic. To combat negative effects of such a stark increase, Rooney said they chose the 3.2% increase that was adopted as part of the continued Inframark increase.

Since members approved Ordinance No. 1235, the city was able to accept the 3.2% increase and deviate from the 6% for the certain amount of time.

In final plat news, council members approved an application for Johnson & Associates to have “luxury garages” behind the Little Caesars off State Highway 152. Community Development Director Melissa Helsel said all changes requested by city staff were made.

Rooney also advised council members the next work session will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Mustang Fire Department, 465 W State Highway 152.

In member news, Vice Mayor Michael Ray, Ward 3 James Wald and Ward 5 Travis McKenzie were absent.