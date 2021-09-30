Mustang minister arrested, accused of lewd acts to child

A Lakehoma Church of Christ minister was arrested Sept. 22 on lewd/indecent acts to a child.

Michael Coghill, 33, who was a discipleship minister at the church in Mustang, was arrested by Oklahoma City police at about 7 a.m. on SW 36th Street. Officers responded to the area after receiving a report that Coghill had been coming to a bus stop and touching children, a police report read.

Another male, who was inside his vehicle to observe what was going on at the bus stop, reportedly saw Coghill jogging west on 36th Street, check his watch and jog back to the bus stop. The witness told officers he saw Coghill run up to the bus stop and place his arm around the backside of a child, appearing to look around while talking to the student.

A video taken by the witness confirmed Coghill’s actions to police. The witness then confronted Coghill, taking him to the ground when he tried to get away.

Coghill was taken to an area hospital, where he was seen for a skull fracture and cracked orbital socket on the left side of his face. Surgery was deemed not needed and Coghill was cleared to go to the Oklahoma County Jail.

Lakehoma staff released a statement about the events Sept. 23 on Facebook, saying Coghill is no longer employed at the church.

The staff also said they were shocked about the news, saying Coghill had a clean background check, and that they had not received any claims against him.

“Our church leadership has no tolerance for any type of abuse,” the staff said. “Safety is our highest priority for our community, congregation and especially our children.”