MPS grieves loss of another bus driver

Mustang Public Schools informed families Sept. 24 that bus driver Tammy Hutchison died of COVID-19.

“We ask for everyone to please keep the family, friends and co-workers in your thoughts and prayers,” Superintendent Charles Bradley wrote in a release.

Hutchison drove bus No. 7. She had been with the district for more than 20 years.

A GoFundMe has been created for Hutchison’s memorial service. People can view it by looking up “Tammy Hutchison Memorial Services” on gofundme.com.

The district provided the following resources to families, as well:

• National Parent Hotline: 1-855-427-2736;

• Childhelp Hotline: 1-800-4-A-Child;

• 211;

• Oklahoma Coronavirus Hotline: 877-215-8336.

“We will continue to work with our state and local health agencies to monitor this pandemic and affirm our commitment to the health/safety of our staff and students,” Bradley wrote.

Hutchison is the second bus driver to die of COVID-19. Five transportation employees have died this year.

The district has had a total of three COVID-related deaths.