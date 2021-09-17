Obituary – Anita Snyder

Anita Jeanne Snyder, 63, passed from this life on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in Oklahoma City. She was born Sept. 30, 1957 in Grand Forks, ND, a daughter of the late Frank and Jeanne (Voiss) Storbakken.

Raised in St. Joseph, Missouri, she moved to Oklahoma City in January 1981 with Rick, Josh and Jeremy. She began a career as a bookkeeper for a tool supply company in Oklahoma City, where she worked until her passing. A proud soccer mom, she enjoyed taking all three kids to and from practice, games and tournaments.

Anita was a devoted wife to her best friend and husband Rick for 46 years. The center of her life was always family. No matter how far they were separated by distance or differences, she always brought everyone together. As the years passed, and her kids got older, she was blessed with grandkids which became her focus and her light never shined brighter. Each of them was very special and she loved them more than anything in the world, devoting her life to showing them love and happiness.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brother, Craig Storbakken and sister, Dana Storbakken.

Anita is survived by her husband, Rick; three sons, Joshua Snyder, Jeremy Snyder and Justin Snyder; grandkids: Selby, Matt, Logan, Bianca and Gabriel Snyder; daughters-in-law, Megan Snyder and Adriana Cirne, brother, Corey Storbakken; sisters, Lori Storbakken and Sheila Jackson; nieces, Baley Askins and Christina Johnson, as well as many other relatives and friends who lives she touched in special ways.

Her life will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at Discovery Church, 900 E. Main St., Yukon, OK.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon, OK.