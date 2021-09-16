Western Days brings thousands to Mustang

Thousands attended the 45th annual Western Days Sept. 10 and 11, which made its comeback after being canceled last year, due to the pandemic.

From the parade to vendor booths, food and entertainment, people shared they were happy the event was not canceled, Renee Peerman, Mustang Chamber of Commerce CEO and director, said.

How significant of a financial impact the two-day event had, among other details will be unknown for several weeks, Peerman added.

Del City residents Wayne and Brenda Cantwell performed traditional music of the Open Prairie as attendees stood in line to receive chuck wagon delights Sept. 11. Wayne performs and instructs American Old Time and Celtic music in the Oklahoma City area.

The style of music is similar to what people listened to in the 19th century, Wayne said. Instruments played included a banjo, wooden cow rib bones, a Limberjack and wooden spoons.

While it was Brenda’s first time at Western Days, Wayne has been performing for many years. People can learn more about Wayne and the events he plays at by visiting waynecantwell.com.

While people could listen to free entertainment all afternoon Sept. 11, they could also experience the Guthrie Gunfighters on the hour. Yukon residents Yalonda and Warren Silberman have been a part of the Guthrie Gunfighters for about four years.

Yalonda said her favorite part about being involved with the nonprofit is reliving Oklahoma history.

“Keeping it real,” she said.

The gunfighters have been performing Old West and Victorian reenactments since 1993. Real, antique guns are used by the reenactors.

Event coordinator Kent Smith demonstrated the damage a blank can cause before one of the gunfighters’ reenactments, advising viewers to remain cautious behind the roped off area.

The Mustang Historical Society’s first-ever Oldest Boots Contest was a success, members said.

Of the 15 entries, judges awarded three winners. Mustang resident Robert Crookshank received first place for his 83-year-old boots, which were his as a child.

He received a $100 Tener’s gift card. Mustang resident Ben Van Vaxter won second place for his 50-year-old boots.

He received a $50 Langston’s gift card. Alton Dobbins, Mustang resident and Air Force veteran, won third place for his 45-year-old boots.

He received a $20 gift card to Farmhouse Chic.