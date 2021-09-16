MPS experiences significant growth in primary schools

Stacy Edwards, assistant superintendent of elementary education, shared current student data in comparison to where Mustang Public Schools was after last year’s child count at Monday’s board meeting.

School districts send their official student numbers to the state Oct. 1 each year, as part of the child count.

As of Monday, MPS’ elementary level, which is prekindergarten- through fourth grade, gained about 600 more students from Oct. 1, 2020. The intermediate level, which is fifth and sixth grade, also saw an increase of about 150 students.

The vast majority of students are enrolled in traditional learning. Regarding average classroom sizes, fifth grade core classes have the highest at 26, while other grade levels are around 22.

At the middle and high school levels, the average size was about 21. However, math and social studies classes were the highest at the high school at 34.

‘No way to project 1,300 student growth’

Elementary education teaching positions remain open

Between July and August, enrollment skyrocketed, Edwards said. Early childhood teachers and aides are needed at Mustang Creek Elementary.

Three teachers are also needed at Meadow Brook Intermediate.

“We literally cannot find the teachers,” Edwards said. “We have looked under every rock, nook and cranny. You know of teachers, send them our way.”

CFO teases to new buildings because of district growth

Five years ago, the district’s general operating fund budget was about $50 million, it is now $102 million.

“That is good data,” Chief Financial Officer Nancy McKay said, regarding the significant increase to address MPS’ rapid growth.

About 1,300 students is equivalent to two elementary schools, she added.

“That’s down the road, just a little teaser there,” McKay said.

At the current growth rate, the district has looked at various other large schools, like Edmond Public Schools, to determine how to move forward with long-range planning. The board approved contracting with Templeton Demographics for a demographic study, facility planning and build out study for $35,000.

“We’re moving into action mode,” Superintendent Charles Bradley said.