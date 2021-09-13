Yukon teacher aide dies of COVID-19

Yukon Public Schools teacher aide Erin Rhodes reportedly died of COVID-19 Sunday.

Rhodes worked for YPS for six years. She was a prekindergarten teacher aide at Skyview Elementary.

YPS officials said their condolences go out to Rhodes’ husband, children and family.

“There is no way we can express the sadness that we have as a district when we lose one of our own,” Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth wrote in a release Monday. “The Rhodes family is part of the Yukon family and will be prayed for and surrounded by friends and loved ones to help them during this emotional time.”

A GoFundMe page was created Sunday to raise donations for Rhodes’ medical expenses and memorial costs. As of Monday morning, $9,015 had been raised of the $15,000 goal.

The page can be found by visiting GoFundMe.