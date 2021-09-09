MCA National Show brings nationwide owners to Mustang

Long-time and new competitors alike rounded up their Mustangs to display at the Town Center Sept. 3-5.

Three hundred and fifty Mustangs were registered for the Mustang Club of America’s National Car Show.

Midwest City resident Sonny Ricketts has participated in the national show for 20 years.

“Some people go to the lake and fish,” Ricketts said. “Some people stay inside in the air-conditioning and some people are crazy like us and go outside.”

He’s had his Mach 1 for about four years. The Mustang is only brought out for shows.

Ricketts and several of his friends registered seven cars for the show. One of which was an R-Cobra that was owned by “The Fast and the Furious” actor Paul Walker.

It took judges about 30 minutes to inspect Ricketts’ car. The owner said he lost a point because of a bug being in the radiator.

It was James Thomas’ second time to compete in the national car show. Thomas showed his 2007 Shelby GT500 in the Specialty Division.

The Wichita, Kansas resident said he enjoys meeting new people at the shows and catching up with friends. Thomas has been an MCA member since 2006 when he ordered his Mustang.

However, like many, the Army veteran has been around Mustangs for much longer, having owned one since 1988.

This was the first time for Coffeyville, Kansas natives Jim and Becky Barnhart to be in Mustang and to them, the show was very organized, and the people were some of the friendliest they had ever met.

“I didn’t know Mustang, Oklahoma existed,” Becky said. “It’s a cool place.”

The two showed their rare Caspian Blue GT Fastback in the Occasional Driver division.

Jim, a Vietnam War veteran, purchased the car in 1966 after leaving the service.

The show was the third one to be hosted by the Oklahoma Mustang Club at the center. OMC President Allen King said the club has not yet determined the local charities that will receive funds from the show’s profit.

However, nonprofits, like Able Bodies Learning to Excel, animal shelters and food pantries are among some of the organizations that OMC provides donations to.

King also said the show was well-received by the public and participants. Gov. Kevin Stitt and guest speaker Jack Roush were a huge hit, as well, he added.