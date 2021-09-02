‘Quarantine opt-out’ no longer allowed at MPS

Mustang Public Schools updated its Learning Plan Aug. 27 to staff and families.

Effective Aug. 28, quarantine opt-outs are no longer allowed for people who have identified as a close contact to someone with a positive COVID-19 case, officials said. The change comes after school officials received updated guidance from the Oklahoma State and Canadian County Departments of Health, regarding no more quarantine opt-out options.

The district had recently added the opt-out data to its COVID-19 dashboard.

Before the change, when a close contact was identified, people could be exempt if they had received the vaccine; they quarantined for 10 days; they quarantined and tested out after seven days; or they opted-out of quarantine altogether. People who opted-out were included in the district’s cumulative data, but not in its active count.

As of Aug. 26, there were 222 opt-outs.

Officials said this guidance change puts the district back in line with the contact tracing and quarantine procedures from last year.

Masks that are worn properly during a close contact will be required to be exempt from quarantine. People who are fully vaccinated or with proof of a previous COVID-19 infection within the last 90 days will also be exempt from quarantines.

Documentation will be required to show.

The state’s education and health departments also advise students to remain home if they have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone else who has. An individual is identified as a close contact to a person who has COVID-19 if they have been within 3 feet in a classroom setting or 6 feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more throughout a 24-hour period.