Okla. National Guard departs to assist in Ida response

Approximately 200 Army and Air National guardsmen departed Wednesday from Mustang to help Louisiana officials with Hurricane Ida response efforts.

Guardsmen left from the Mustang Armed Forces Reserve Center.

The military members are expected to execute missions, including route debris clearance, security, levee reinforcement and general support operations, officials said.

Oklahoma support was requested from Louisiana’s Office of Emergency Management under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a national disaster relief compact that provides help to governor-declared states of emergencies.