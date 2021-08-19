Mustang not partnering with Yukon for water treatment facility ‘at this time’

The City of Mustang identified in a letter to Yukon officials Aug. 2 that while the idea of a joint water treatment facility is an “excellent long-term solution,” it is a premature idea at this time.

“Mustang continues to invest in its current infrastructure and must continue to do so over the next several years in order to maximize them,” City Manager Tim Rooney wrote in his letter to Yukon City Manager Tammy Kretchmar.

Of its 13 wells, Mustang currently has two arsenic filtration systems for two and 12, which had been out of commission, due to high levels in the water. According to the World Health Organization, arsenic, which is a chemical element commonly found in sulfur and metals, is typically found in groundwater throughout the U.S., posing a public health risk.

Long-term exposure to arsenic primarily causes skin lesions and skin cancer. For more information, visit who.int.

The Central Oklahoma Water Resource Authority, in conjunction with engineering firm Garver, discussed the joint treatment facility as the best option for both communities to have water for more than 50 years. With the facility, the cities would also not have to purchase as much water from Oklahoma City.

A joint facility would be about $21 million.

Since Mustang and Yukon have indicated they will be pursuing individual options, regarding arsenic treatment in their water wells, COWRA will not pursue any more initiatives for Canadian County without further direction from city leaders, COWRA chairman Jay Adams said.

The Mustang City Council will discuss the future of COWRA and the council’s involvement at its next work session either in September or October, Rooney said.

“We believe Mustang and Yukon can work together on following the plan set forth by COWRA when it is appropriate for both parties to do so,” he wrote.