Obituary – James Eugene McAninch

James Eugene McAninch was born July 21, 1934, in Armstrong County, PA. He passed away July 17, 2021. James joined the Air Force right out of High School. After 20 years of service, he retired in 1972.

James also retired from Hormel Foods after 23 years with the company. After retirement, he made many trips to Pennsylvania to visit family and friends. He enjoyed golf with his brother, gardening, bowling, and country music.

James was preceded in death by daughter Cynthia Inman, grandson Kyle McAninch, parents William and Mildred Grace McAninch, two brothers, & three sisters. He leaves behind his wife of 64 years Verla; sons James & Diana of Yukon and Bill & Debbie of Eufaula; daughter Susan Greer & Louis; grandchildren Tessa Gwin & Nathan of Noble, Chris Fryer & Gracie of Phoenix, Eddie Inman & Lilly of Guthrie; step-grandchildren Bryan Greer & Vanessa Larwig of OKC; great-grandchildren Stephen Gwin, Mia, Ellie & Camryn Fryer; step great-grandchildren Vivian Larwig, Brayden and Lexie Deeds, and Allie Greer; and his beloved cat C.B.

A Memorial Service to honor James’ life will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 2 PM at Ingram, Smith & Turner Mortuary. Arrangements are in the care of Ingram, Smith & Turner Mortuary in Yukon, OK.