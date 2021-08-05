Registration deadline for MCA National Car Show is Tuesday

The deadline to register for the Mustang Club of America’s National Car Show is at midnight Aug. 10.

People can register their Mustangs to be displayed or professionally judged at the Town Center.

To register, visit greatmustangroundup.com.

The show, which is slated for Sept. 3-5, is hosted by the Oklahoma Mustang Club. It is the third year for the event to be hosted at the Town Center.

The cars are entered into 10 different divisions, such as the daily driver, occasional, modified, concourse and more. Each division has different scoring sheets.

The points accumulated for each division translates to MCA points, which go toward attaining medallions. There are three types of medallions — red, white and blue.

“The more shows you attend, the more likely you are to get more points and different levels of medallions,” OMC President Allen King said.

People will ensure they are in the correct division Sept. 3, as the event kicks off at 8 a.m. Each driver will park in their designated division.

Meticulous cleaning will occur, as drivers prepare the final touches for their Mustangs to be judged at noon. While some will be judged Sept. 3, the majority will be inspected Sept. 4.

As the static display takes place, a gunfight, much like the one that happens at Mustang’s Western Days, will be entertainment for attendees from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 4. Also, for the first time, OMC will feature guest Jack Rousch, founder of Rousch Fenway Racings, a NASCAR team headquartered in Concord, North Carolina.

“He’s a very big name in the car world,” King said.

Rousch will visit with attendees at noon Sept. 4 and sign autographs and dashboards. He is also the speaker at the event’s banquet from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 4 at the Embassy Suites in Oklahoma City.

Sept. 5 is dedicated to awards that begin at 10 a.m. While up to 500 drivers can register for the show, OMC is expecting about 400, with at least 350 awards to be given out.

The awards are based on standards.

“You’re not really competing against the guy beside you,” King said. “You’re competing against a judged standard.”

For instance, if drivers are in the concourse division, they must undergo a five-person inspection. Depending on the division, some of the standards consist of originality and cleanliness.

“If you can touch it, it has to be dirt and dust free,” King said.

Attendees can also enjoy meeting local officials, like Mustang police officers and firefighters.

Along with registration fees, sponsors and food vendors make the event possible. To have a Mustang judged, people must pay a $75 registration fee, and there is a $30 fee for those who want to display their car.

All proceeds the show collects will go to local charities, like food pantries and animal shelters. OMC has not yet determined which Mustang charities will receive funds. The club also sponsors Able Bodies Learning to Excel, a local charity in Norman that houses, feeds, clothes and cares for disabled adults.

Since 2014, when King became OMC president, the club has donated more than $40,000 to ABLE. On average, about $5,000 is given to charities each year.

The Town Center, Mustang Public Library and aquatic park will be closed Sept. 3-5 for the show.