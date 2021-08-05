Council denies rezoning of property near Lea Terrace after residents share concerns

The Mustang City Council unanimously denied a rezoning application near Lea Terrace at its Tuesday meeting after seven area residents voiced flooding, traffic and safety concerns.

There is an undeveloped 20-acre tract of land that is south of the Plantation addition and west of the Clearview addition, and east of Curtis Park and the rodeo grounds. Royal Homes applied to have the acreage rezoned from agricultural to rural estates to put a gated community with 3.4 acre lots or larger.

The entrance to the property would have been on Lea Terrace, as that is the only public access. Their plan was to build 22 homes that would each have an estimated cost of more than $100,000.

Planning Commission staff voted unanimously in approval of the application at their July 13 meeting.

Ward 3 James Wald mentioned the creek south of the property has drainage issues, as the southwest corner lies in a flood plain. The applicant’s engineer Mark Grubbs said the developer is required to provide a detention pond to regulate water runoff from all storms, as part of a city ordinance.

“That whole area gets pretty well-flooded,” Ward 1 Michael Ray said.

Regarding traffic concerns, Grubbs said they had plans to build a roundabout at the property’s gate, as well as a cul-de-sac at the end. As Lea Terrace is already a narrow road, Ray said with an additional 20 vehicles driving on the road, he was unsure if it would be able to maintain that traffic.

According to the engineer, there is also no feasible way to widen the road.

With an estimated 22 cement vehicles coming down the road, Ward 2 Keith Teeples said it would destroy the asphalt street.

As it is a public street, Grubbs said it would be the city’s responsibility to pay for any damages caused by the construction vehicles, and Community Development Director Melissa Helsel agreed.

More than 20 people came for the rezoning public hearing. The seven residents who spoke all voiced similar concerns.

Many discussed how the traffic would cause an unsafe environment for children who play near the street, as well as those who walk to the school bus stop. Others said the city has not stepped in to resolve drainage issues at their properties.

Street repairs have also not occurred, according to one resident.

After residents’ comments were heard, Grubbs said they would address the water concerns.

“A lot of the residents feel like once it’s rezoned, it’s out of their control,” Ray said, being the first to say he would vote No on the item.

In presentation news, members of the Oklahoma Mustang Club awarded a $5,000 check to thank the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. President Allen King said the city has been gracious in allowing OMC to host the Mustang Club of America’s National Car Show at the Town Center since 2014.

The next show will be Sept. 3-5 at the center.

In police news, the council authorized the sale of four surplus vehicles to two law enforcement agencies under a new ordinance. The ordinance will allow the city to sell directly to other public agencies without going through a competitive bidding process.

Two vehicles will go to the City of Tuttle and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office will receive the other two.

“The genesis of this is trying to create value,” Mustang Police Chief Rob Groseclose said. “… Put these police cars into the hands of people and agencies who need them.”

In council reports, Teeples said he recently received a letter from someone who did not sign their name. He said he will not take action to resolve the person’s issue until he finds out who mailed it to his house.

“It’s hard to do anything when you can’t talk to a person,” Mayor Brian Grider added.

In member news, Ward 6 Nathan Sholund was absent.

For more council news, see the Aug. 12 edition of the Mustang News.