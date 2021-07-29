Local church hosts 12th annual Big Give

Clear Springs Church was able to provide 1,500 backpacks, which is the most ever, at its 12th annual Big Give July 24 and 25.

“The motto of Clear Springs Church is building lasting faith in Christ by serving,” pastor Jim Harris said. “We look for moments where we can model serving in our community and church family.”

The drive-thru event provides free school supplies to families to get students ready to return to the classroom. Prekindergarteners- through high school students receive age-specific supplies by choice of caregivers through a pre-registration process.

They also each received a water bottle and Bible. The Big Give is possible through Clear Springs’ fireworks stand, which raised more than $10,000 to purchase school supplies.

Harris said the overall event will cost between $15,000 and $20,000, as they spent $10 per student.

While the church had the most backpacks, pre-registration did not cap out this year. More than 1,300 people registered, with more completing walk-up registration during the event.

Harris said it is his church’s privilege to be able to host the event for the community.

About 12 years ago, the church hosted a back-to-school party for students. Harris said they wanted to provide something more meaningful, as the summer comes to an end.

He also noted the partnership with Lakehoma Church of Christ, which has served alongside Clear Springs volunteers for the last four years.

“It’s grown every year, which is phenomenal,” Lakehoma minister James Waugh said. “I think the community really appreciates it.”

He also added the event would not be possible without its more than 100 volunteers.

“It’s been our pleasure to serve,” Harris said.