Local motorcycle club donates backpacks, school supplies

For the second year in a row, the Naysayer Motorcycle Club of Yukon is providing school supplies to children in need.

On Saturday, club members headed to the Yukon Police Department to drop off 72 children’s backpacks. About 48 of those backpacks were filled with school supplies for the upcoming school year.

John “Tracker” Brewster, club treasurer, said the Naysayer Club has an emphasis on community support and service.

“Lots of bikers out here are good-hearted people, but we get a bad reputation because of some others,” Brewster said.

The Yukon Naysayers fund their community service through events like poker runs, he added. Earlier this year, the club donated $2,700 to Canadian County Youth and Family Services after a February poker run.

“We want the community to understand that we’re here to help, not to scare or hinder anyone,” Brewster said.

Last year, members dropped off about two dozen backpacks.

As club members unloaded the backpacks, Yukon Officer Walker explained the police department teamed up with Kyle Woodall, family and discipleship pastor of Good Fight Church, to distribute the backpacks during school supply giveaways.

Brewster said he was glad for the help.

“Right now they’re saying there will be backpack and school supply shortages this year,” he said. “We don’t care how (the supplies) get there.”

The Yukon Naysayer Club is an affiliate of the Midwest City Naysayer Motorcycle Club, which for decades has hosted charitable events. The Yukon chapter was formed about two years ago.

“We’re here to help,” Brewster said. “And we’d like to see if we can get people to help us help the community.”