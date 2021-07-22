4 MHS athletes named to USA Today High School Sports Winners list

Although the 2020-21 seasons concluded months ago, awards are still being handed out. And no school seems to have garnered as many individual winners as Mustang.

This came to a head last week when the USA Today High School Sports Winners from each state were announced and the Broncos had four names on the list out of 27 total sports.

Olivia Brown (girls wrestling), Tate Picklo (boys wrestling), Isaias Silva (boys soccer) and Gabe Simonsen (boys cross-country) were top athletes in their respective sports in Oklahoma. They will now compete with athletes from around the country to see who will be named the best of the best and recognized as the national athlete of the year in each sport.

Winners from each state in 27 sports will be featured in the first USA Today High School Sports Awards. The show, hosted by NFL greats Michael Strahan and Rob Gronkowski, will stream on-demand on the show website starting at 7 p.m. Aug. 5.

The show will also include the likes of Sue Bird, Shaquille O’Neal, Katie Ledecky, Kevin Garnett, Chipper Jones and Alex Morgan.

Recording artist DJ Khaled and ESPN’s Charly Arnolt will host the national red-carpet segments, where they will interview some of the top high school athletes from around the country and highlight their performances throughout the last year.

The nominees will be presented and then the top-three finalists will be featured, culminating in the reveal of the national athlete of the year for that sport.

Several awards span across all sports and classifications, including awards for the team of the year, coach of the year and the male and female athletes of the year.

The show can also be viewed on YouTube and Roku.