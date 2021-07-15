Mustang Chamber eyes possible new home

The Mustang Chamber of Commerce has been looking for a permanent location since March.

In the July City Manager’s Report, Tim Rooney said staff had identified land within Wild Horse Park that is adjacent to City Hall.

“That’s our best option right now to pursue,” Chamber Director and CEO Renee Peerman said. “We’re hoping it happens.”

The current legal description sizes the property at about a tenth of an acre, or approximately 4,225 square feet.

“This is tentative at this time,” Rooney said.

The Chamber began having discussions about a location near City Hall at the end of June.

“We still have possibilities,” Peerman said. “This is not a sure thing.”

Peerman and her board have looked at nearly every vacant lot, which has been slim pickings. Existing spaces have also been looked at as a possible forever home for the Chamber.

The Chamber currently rents a space from Weichert Realtors at 1125 W State Highway 152.

“We don’t have a specific size,” Peerman said. “It’s just going to be whatever we can afford, especially with building costs the way they are right now.”

The city’s attorney John Miller and staff have been working to develop a draft ground lease agreement, as the property must be approved by the Chamber and Mustang City Council, the report said. Rooney said the city aims to have a final version of the document available for the Chamber’s July 22 board meeting.

If the Chamber’s board accepts the document, it will head to the council. The council would then expectedly take action at its Aug. 3 meeting.

Cities and Chambers are only as strong as their relationship with one another, Rooney added.

“Working together, the synergy created by both is what ensures the desired quality of life found in the community where both are located — for its citizens, businesses, faith community and schools,” he said.

Peerman agreed, saying the Chamber’s mission is to promote Mustang’s community.