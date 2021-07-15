Crash ends Bronco Bus’s summer

Mustang Public Schools’ Bronco Bus will not make any additional stops this summer, due to a crash that occurred July 8, district officials said in a release Monday.

There were no students on the bus at the time of the collision.

The bus will not be active for the remaining stops this month — Thursday, July 20 and 22.

A Ford F-150 that carried four occupants was traveling eastbound on State Highway 152 at about 11:49 a.m., a police report read. Its driver, Frankie Rollans, 57, of Oklahoma City, advised Mustang officers he thought he had a green light and went into the intersection at Czech Hall Road.

He said he was struck by MPS’ Bronco Bus, which was traveling northbound on Czech Hall Road.

Rollans also told officers two of his passengers were arguing and he continually looked back at them

while driving.

Two of the Ford’s passengers were transported to local hospitals for possible external injuries.

The bus’s driver, Misty Eidson, 39, of Yukon, said she was stopped at Czech Hall Road’s light, and when it turned green, she began to enter the intersection when she was hit by the Ford. Another vehicle, which was driven by Stacey Painter, 35, of Yukon, was stopped in the left turn lane facing westbound on State Highway 152 and observed the Ford “fly through the intersection” and collide with the school bus.

In the process, the Ford also struck Painter’s vehicle. Painter suffered a possible arm injury, but refused to be transported to a hospital, the report said.

A witness who was stopped behind the bus reportedly observed the Ford hitting it when the light to travel northbound from south Czech Hall Road was green.