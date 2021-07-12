Yukon’s Studd wrestler sets sights on world stage

Wrestling has taken Studd Morris, a Yukon graduate and current University of Central Oklahoma wrestler, many places.

“Right now, I am trying to make the Italian World Team,” Morris said. “I was born in Italy, so, I have citizenship over there.”

He said he has trained in Rome, Italy to prepare for his Italian World Team qualifying matches in Budapest, Hungary.

“I haven’t technically made the world team, but I am trying,” Morris said. “I’m still training to get ready for, I guess, professional level with international wrestling.”

He said he grew up across the pond before moving to the U.S. whenever he was a little less than 7 years old.

“It was definitely a big culture shock once I came over here to the states,”” Morris said. “The way we do everything over here and the way they do everything over there is different.”

Whenever Morris was in elementary school, he started his wrestling career.

“The high school would come down to my elementary school and do wrestling clinics to see who wanted to wrestle and I decided to check it out,” Morris said. “I went there a couple of times and I started liking it.”

He was playing soccer before he began wrestling, but after those elementary clinics he decided to join a wrestling club to further his experiences.

“I always thought I was going to be playing soccer in college, but it ended up being wrestling,” Morris said.

He said the 10th-grade is when he decided to move away from playing on soccer fields and stick to the wrestling mats. One of his wrestling coaches had an opportunity for his wrestlers to train and compete in Puerto Rico for some time.

“Our coach decided, ‘Why not bring the wrestling team to Puerto Rico for vacation and to wrestle,’” Morris said. “Soccer season was starting for my high school. I told my dad I wanted to go to Puerto Rico.”

He said his dad made him choose between wrestling in Puerto Rico or competing in his soccer season. He decided to forego his soccer career and focus on wrestling.

He said Yukon’s head wrestling coach Joe Schneider prepared him for the athletes he would compete against.

“You give everything you got in the practice room then once you give everything you got then you give even more after that,” Morris said. “That’s really stuck with me here at UCO.”

He said Yukon made him feel at home quickly because of the close-knit community feel that is here after transferring in 2016.

“I had people literally saying my name the first day and I just moved in,” Morris said. “I didn’t know anybody.”

He has eligibility left to compete for the UCO Bronchos at the 125 pounds weight-class. Morris said the competitive level that college athletes possess is tough but fun.

“Most people would say ‘It is D2, it’s not hard,” Morris said. “No, it’s next level – it’s college. College is college. … Athletes in college are the ones who love the sport.”