City’s wastewater treatment facility reaching capacity

As the City of Yukon polls citizens on the type of amenities they would like to see through a General Obligation Bond or Sales Tax, one item is threatening to be placed on the wish-list through necessity.

The wastewater treatment plant has reached capacity in terms of water flow it is able to handle. The plant, built in 1978, has been through five improvements, the last of which happened in 2014. It can handle 3 million gallons of wastewater per day. A rainy day brings the threat of stormwater mixing in with treated water.

The city has already had initial discussions with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality over the issue and has developed a plan to expand the current facility. By looking at the undeveloped land and the future flow requirements when accessing the needs of Yukon. A plan for the plant to have treating capacity of 5 million gallons per day is currently being looked at.

The project entails several items which includes evaluating the screw jumps and replacing the blowers. The city intends to improve the aeration in the sludge digester and regrading and rehabbing of the flow equalization ponds.

A stand-by generator is included in plans along with upgrades in the final clarifier splitter box. Some of the other improvements include:

• Diffusers in the blower building;

• Replace three blowers and add an extra one;

• Return some sludge for aeration.

If approved, the project would begin in May 2023 with completion set for June 2024. The projected cost of the treatment plant improvements is $5,124,200.

Mayor Shelli Selby asked how the city would be impacted without the improvements. The city would be answerable to the ODEQ and could be placed under a consent order. As it stands, the city is making an attempt to be proactive rather than be reactive.

There was some discussion on the placement of cleaned or gray water that has been treated. The city currently places it in the river, but some other communities repurpose to water city parks and properties.

It was explained to do so comes with a cost that includes a pumping system and other additions, but it could be an option in the future.

Vice Mayor Rick Cacini asked when the city moved from its three-cell lagoon system to the plant, if it took the future into account. Assistant City Manager Hort said the plant was set up to expand in the future. Cacini also asked about the possibility of going to 8 million per day consent order.

He stated not having the grandkids adopting any problems that could not be care of.

Hort backed the 5 million gallons per day, citing growth as one of the factors involved in the decision.

Cacini said the city could pay $5 million for the plant, along with the ‘X’ number of millions for water filtration and clean-up, or leave a mess for the grandkids.

“This is just something to think about to let everybody start thinking along those lines,” he said.