Annual school supply drive is underway

The new school year is quickly approaching, and the sixth annual School Supply Drive is now underway.

Collection points were set up at Walmart and Five Below Saturday and will be in place for the upcoming three weeks. Last year, the event collected backpacks filled with school supplies for 1,750 kids with a goal of 2,000 this year.

“Our goal is to reach every student,” volunteer Kyle Woodall said. “Our goal this year is to increase from last year.”

Woodall said the awareness grows for the drive due to it being an annual event. There is also a need for it.

“We have been doing this since 2015,” he said, “but it was just for the (Good Fight) church. After that, we thought we should try and reach out to the community.”

The effort now consists of 14 organizations and 18 churches. Volunteers, however, are needed for collection points. Saturday’s workers at Walmart manned their posts throughout the day, despite only being scheduled to work for two hours.

The supply giveaway itself will be from 9 a.m. to noon, Aug. 7 at The Good Fight Church, 500 E. Main Street. Other churches and fellowships will join the event with backpacks and supplies. The event will culminate as a celebration with free food, live music games, free haircuts and prayer.

The drive will collect supplies needed for students and place them in backpacks.

As the drive begins to gain traction, it is looking for assistance whether it be volunteers, donation or another form.

Organizers are looking for places to set up a collection box in businesses.

There are also financial sponsorship opportunities. Whether it be $100 or $1,000, the amount is tax deductible. Donors who provide at least $300 will receive name placement for the drive, and $1,000 will ensure a logo placed on shirts and marketing material.

For a list of drop locations or to give online, visit yukonschoolsupply.com.

Those with questions are encouraged to call Amy Bowles at 405-708-9841 or email [email protected] or Blake Dunn at 405-365-7729 or [email protected]