Alzheimer’s Walk returns to Yukon Friday

For the second year, Yukon’s Main Street Board will do its part in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

Following the Yukon Chamber of Commerce Community Coffee Friday morning, the Yukon Walk the Route for Alzheimer’s Awareness will start at the Chamber, located at 10 West Main Street, with the route taking walkers down Main Street and Route 66 to Garth Brooks Boulevard.

At that point, the walk will circle back.

The Yukon Walk the Route was organized by Angelique Morton, committee chairman and Main Street Director Vickie Davis. Morton, a financial advisor with Edward Jones, said the walk is very close to her heart due to background within her family.

“My grandmother lived with Alzheimer’s for 10 years, facing this devastating disease,” Morton said. “Vicki and I are on the Main Street Board together and have planned the event together.”

Typically, the walk would take place on June 6, the day of the Summer Solstice and the day with the most light. It has been pushed back however to July for the second edition of the event. The first was in 2019 as last year’s was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morton said a total of $1,200 was raised in the first year and the site shows a goal of $1,600 for this year’s event. Organizers are drawing close with a total of $1,100 raised and donations expected to come in on the day of the event.

“I think it is going well,” Morton said.

To date, 25 people have signed up. Signups will continue the day of the event. Those planning on participating are asked to wear a purple shirt.

“We expect a lot more people will stick around after the coffee,” Morton said.

During the walk, there will be water stations set up along the route at McDonalds and the Main Street Office. In addition, there will be more businesses opening for the event along with the Veteran’s Museum.

“We are encouraging businesses to open up for the increased traffic. People will be right in front of their businesses,” Morton said.

The walk back is a leisurely event. Having the businesses open creates a shopping opportunity in addition to a chance for walkers to cool off.

To sign up for the walk, visit https://act.alz.org and type Yukon into search or be at the Chamber Friday morning.