Festival newcomer takes first-place at annual hot dog eating contest

Hyrum Lawson works his way through one of seven hot dogs during Freedom Fest’s hot dog eating contest. Photo / Haley Humphrey

Eating large quantities of food is in one Yukon resident’s DNA.
To Hyrum Lawson’s family members, it was no surprise the 18-year-old won Yukon’s Freedom Fest Hot Dog Eating Contest. The first-time festival goer ate seven hot dogs in less than 10 minutes.
“I didn’t really go in with the intent of winning,” Lawson said. “I just heard someone say, ‘Hot dogs,’ so I just thought, ‘Well, I get a few free hot dogs even if I don’t win.’”
But then he just kept going, surpassing the other nine contestants.
“I just took it bite by bite,” he said.
Although it was his first time participating in the hot dog contest, Lawson and his mother have volunteered in many of the city’s other events.
“We love getting involved in the community,” Lawson said.

Hyrum Lawson, 18, of Yukon is the 2021 Hot Dog Eating Contest Champion. Lawson’s parents, Sherry and Steve, stand next to him. It was Lawson’s first time entering in the contest. Photo / Haley Humphrey

