Festival newcomer takes first-place at annual hot dog eating contest

Eating large quantities of food is in one Yukon resident’s DNA.

To Hyrum Lawson’s family members, it was no surprise the 18-year-old won Yukon’s Freedom Fest Hot Dog Eating Contest. The first-time festival goer ate seven hot dogs in less than 10 minutes.

“I didn’t really go in with the intent of winning,” Lawson said. “I just heard someone say, ‘Hot dogs,’ so I just thought, ‘Well, I get a few free hot dogs even if I don’t win.’”

But then he just kept going, surpassing the other nine contestants.

“I just took it bite by bite,” he said.

Although it was his first time participating in the hot dog contest, Lawson and his mother have volunteered in many of the city’s other events.

“We love getting involved in the community,” Lawson said.