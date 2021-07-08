Mustang library selected as Family Engagement Project grantee

Mustang Public Library has been selected as one of the Oklahoma Partnership for School Readiness’ Public Library Family Engagement Project grantees.

The library will receive $1,250.

Libraries selected to participate in this project will expand on existing programs originally funded through the Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five, also known as “OKFutures.” Mustang Public Library’s goal through the OPSR renewal grant is to promote early literacy skills in infants and toddlers or children younger than 5.

Mustang offers several story time programs for this age group: Preschool Story time on Mondays, Mother Goose Story time on Wednesdays, Brilliant Babies once a month and Music and Movement and Process Art twice a month. Check-out the library’s webpage or Facebook page for more information.

Library services are crucial to help young children develop language skills. In fact, brain research has shown that talking, singing and reading can have a positive impact on early speech and language.

The Public Library Family Engagement Project’s goal is to equip families with knowledge and offer an early introduction to literature and technology to Oklahoma’s youngest children. Programs like these create a positive learning environment, inform families of the importance of reading and promote life-long literacy.

“Public libraries are a vital resource to Oklahoma’s communities and families with young children.

Research shows the first 2,000 days of a child’s life, between birth and kindergarten, is the period during which 90% of brain growth occurs, and community libraries are ideal partners to support families during this time.

OPSR is excited to join with Mustang Public Library to expand its early literacy programming, creating a lasting impact on the development of Oklahoma’s infants, toddlers and young children,” said Amy Emerson, OPSR’s interim executive director.

For additional information or questions, contact Mustang Public Library at 405-376-2226 or visit them at 1201 N Mustang Road.

In 2003, House Bill 1094 created OPSR and added Oklahoma to a growing list of states that recognized more action is required to successfully support families and children from birth to preschool — thus improving school readiness. Together, through both public and private partnerships, OPSR works to help children arrive at school with the knowledge, skills and physical and emotional health to achieve their dreams.

Today, its mission is to lead Oklahoma in coordinating an early childhood system that strengthens families and ensures all children are ready for school.

For more information, visit okschoolreadiness.org.