Firefighters honored for life-saving efforts: New Mustang firefighters, police officers sworn in at meeting

Six Mustang firefighters were awarded life-saving medals at the Tuesday city council meeting.

At about 4:30 p.m. Christmas Eve 2020, the department responded to a shortness of breath call. Firefighters assessed Franklin Cox, 73, who was slow to respond and later went into cardiac arrest, Fire Chief Craig Carruth said. The first responders’ life-saving efforts extended Cox’s life another two months, the chief stated.

“The additional time allowed family members to gain closure before his final rest,” Carruth said.

In more fire news, Carruth swore in firefighters Katey Lawson and Zane Gordon.

In police news, Chief Rob Groseclose swore in officers Maurice Hawkins and Shane Nimsey. The council also accepted the retirement of police Lt. Kevin Simons and the resignation of Sgt. David Hanson.

In Animal Welfare Center news, the council approved change order 11, which is the final one for the project. The order consists of an approximately $29,000 credit to the budget.

In contingency, there was about $16,000 left over. The project saved $10,000 in materials.

In recreation news, the council proclaimed July as Parks and Recreation Month.

In traffic news, members approved removing faded crosswalk paint between Braum’s and Trade Center Terrace on Mustang Road. About five months ago, the Planning Commission began receiving phone calls about people walking across the road where the crosswalk is and drivers not being aware what was going on.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation deemed the crosswalk was unsafe, as there is a lot of traffic at the area.

In luxury garage news, the council approved changing the property behind Little Caesars off State Highway 152 from a commercial general district to a moderate industrial planned unit development district.

Uses of the units varies from vehicle and boat

storage to hobby spaces.

Community Development Director Melissa Helsel said the fire department and the developers resolved all fire concerns.

The site plan now has a turnaround at the south end of the property, which lost a total of three units. Two more fire hydrants will also be added.

There will be a 5-foot setback on the west side, as well. The existing street will be paved, and an 8-foot cedar fence will be placed on the south and east sides.

People will be limited to purchasing two units, and each will come with one parking space. In terms of security for the gated storage units, it will be up to each owner, who wants to monitor the footage.

Although it is not permitted, the council had concerns of someone being able to live inside one of the units.

In council reports, Mayor Brian Grider advised people to list their name when coming to the council with concerns, so they can problem solve together.