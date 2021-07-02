Firework Frenzy: Yukon officials talk events, happenings at Freedom Fest

Start making your plans because the annual Freedom Fest takes place Saturday and Sunday with fireworks, concerts and events making up the schedule.

The celebration is an annual event that many, like spokesperson Jenna Roberson, attend and cherish.

“With my husband, it was the first tradition we made when we moved to Yukon,” Roberson said. “It’s kind of got a special place in my heart. It was the first thing that really made Yukon feel like home.”

Both nights will offer a free firework show for festival attendees starting at 10 p.m. both nights. Roberson said this year will be different because 96.1 KXY radio station is playing music on July Fourth to go with the fireworks.

“Usually, you have to be at the park to experience the full show because we sync it up to music,” Roberson said. “This year, KXY is going to air the show’s music on their station July Fourth.”

She said children will have many free events to participate in during the festivities.

Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday with Cherry Bomb Triathlon, Roberson said events like the Unique Sand Art Contest and the Children’s Parade will follow.

Children will start the day running, swimming and biking during the triathlon then will build sand sculptures inside the volleyball pit at the city park.

After those events, children will be able to participate in a Children’s Parade and a timed obstacle course for children to parade and compete in.

Throughout the weekend there will be play areas, tents for crafting and a swimming opportunity at City Splash that is free from noon to 4 p.m.

From 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. will be the Freedom Fest Car Show. The 395th Army Band will be performing a concert at the beginning at 10 a.m. with DJ Ronnie Kaye following at noon around the car show.

Roberson said they will be hosting the Hi-Fi Hillbillies music group and Irv Wagner’s Concert Band in the Chisholm Trail Park north of city park. The Hi-Fi Hillbillies start at 5:00 p.m. with Irv Wagner following at 8:30 p.m.

Super Freak and the Oklahoma City Philharmonic are performing on Sunday inside Chisholm Trail Park starting

Super Freak starts off Sunday’s concerts at 5:30 p.m. inside Chisholm Trail Park. The Oklahoma City Philharmonic will end the events before the final firework show.

“We didn’t get to have them out last year,” Roberson said about the philharmonic. “I am so glad we get to have them.”

This year’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is back. She said the festival was not allowed to have it last year because of COVID restrictions.

She said the festival has a significant impact on Yukon’s local businesses.

“What we do see is we have a lot of people who come into Yukon who aren’t necessarily from here,” Roberson said. “They stop, and they eat, shop our businesses. It’s our hope that our businesses take advantage of that.”

She said to stay hydrated this weekend while attending the festival.

“We’ve got a lot of places that you could buy something to drink,” Roberson said. “You can also bring a bottle of water.”

She said to arrive early to successfully find a good parking spot at the event.

If you can’t park closely around the event, then be respectful to neighborhoods in the surrounding area, Roberson said.

For more information about Freedom Fest, visit www.yukonok.gov/freedom-fest.