Fire Marshal Captain gives safety tips for July Fourth

It will be a busy weekend for fireworks as the City of Yukon puts on one of the preeminent displays in the state during Freedom Fest.

Fireworks will light up the sky both Saturday and Sunday nights to patriotic fanfare drawing crowds from throughout the region. Given the strength of the firework show, the city opts to make the shooting off of fireworks illegal in the city.

“Fireworks are illegal in town,” Assistant fire chief Kyle Trumbly said. “The main thing we ask the citizens is to leave it up to the professionals.

“We hope people visit Freedom Fest and we think it will be a good show and a good turnout. There will also be live music and food trucks.”

There are areas outside city limits where fireworks are legal that an ounce of prevention could come in handy. Integris has released a number of suggestions to ensure the night starts and ends with fun.