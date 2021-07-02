Fire Marshal Captain gives safety tips for July Fourth
It will be a busy weekend for fireworks as the City of Yukon puts on one of the preeminent displays in the state during Freedom Fest.
Fireworks will light up the sky both Saturday and Sunday nights to patriotic fanfare drawing crowds from throughout the region. Given the strength of the firework show, the city opts to make the shooting off of fireworks illegal in the city.
“Fireworks are illegal in town,” Assistant fire chief Kyle Trumbly said. “The main thing we ask the citizens is to leave it up to the professionals.
“We hope people visit Freedom Fest and we think it will be a good show and a good turnout. There will also be live music and food trucks.”
There are areas outside city limits where fireworks are legal that an ounce of prevention could come in handy. Integris has released a number of suggestions to ensure the night starts and ends with fun.
- Never give fireworks to small children.
- Only persons over the age of 12 should be allowed to handle sparklers with adult supervision.
- The shooter should always wear eye protection and never have any part of the body over the firework.
- Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Have a designated adult shooter.
- Use fireworks outdoors only.
- Use common sense. Spectators should keep a safe distance.
- Read and follow all warnings and instructions.
- Only use fireworks as intended. Don’t try to alter them or combine them.
- Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.
- Only light fireworks on a smooth, flat surface away from the house, dry leaves, and flammable materials.
- Do not light fireworks with a lighter. Use a longer, slower-burning punk.
- Light only one firework at a time.
- Never relight a “dud” firework.
- Never throw or point fireworks at other people.
- Never carry fireworks in your pocket.
- Keep a bucket of water in case of a malfunction or fire.
- Dispose of fireworks properly by soaking them in water and then disposing of them in your trashcan.