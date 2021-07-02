Christmas in the Park named outstanding tourism event

The City of Yukon was recently named the recipient of a RedBud Award for its annual Christmas in the Park festivities.

Yukon received the “outstanding event” nod at the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association’s annual RedBud Awards in Edmond Tuesday.

Open to all Oklahoma tourism entities, the RedBud Awards represent the highest honor given in the Oklahoma tourism industry.

Emceed by Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and Jenifer Reynolds, 37 awards were given in 20 categories. The awards recognize Oklahoma’s top tourism attractions, events, programs and organizations for outstanding efforts to serve and promote Oklahoma’s tourism industry. Three new categories were added to this year’s Redbud Awards to recognize the efforts of organizations that successfully navigated the 2020 pandemic using creative marketing efforts. The three new categories are Best Virtual Event, Best COVID Collaboration and Best Pandemic-Related Campaign.

Competition entries must have been produced, published, broadcast or held between Jan. 1, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2020. All entries were evaluated by a slate of tourism professionals on specific criteria including customer service and experience, marketing effectiveness, media relations, variety of audiences reached, value and overall creativity.

The winners include:

Outstanding Agritourism Attraction

Redbud: Kozel Family Farms – Sunshine Shelly’s Pumpkin Patch & Nightmare Harvest

Merit: Visit Enid – Red Bird Farm

Best Social Media

Redbud: Armstrong Auditorium – Rediscover Joy

Merit: Visit Norman – Out & About in Norman

Best Brochure or Publication – ($10,000 or Less Budget)

Redbud: Ponca City Tourism Bureau – Ponca City Visitor’s Guide

Best Brochure or Publication – ($10,000 or More Budget)

Redbud: Great Plains Country Association – A Breath of Fresh Air

Merit: Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma – Choctaw Country Spring-Summer 2020

Best Overall Marketing Campaign – (Large Budget Organization)

Redbud: Oklahoma City Convention & Visitor’s Bureau – The Modern Frontier Campaign

Merit: Visit Stillwater – Visit Stillwater Campaign

Best Overall Marketing Campaign – (Small Budget Organization)

Redbud: Chickasha Economic Development Council – Hometown Christmas

Merit: Armstrong Auditorium – Rediscover Joy

Best Website – (Large Budget)

Redbud: Visit Stillwater

Merit: Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum

Best Website – (Small Budget)

Redbud: Osage County Tourism

Merit: This Machine Tulsa Bike Share

Best Partnership

RedBud: Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum/ OKC Thunder Partnership

Merit: Visit Enid – Holidays On Ice

Outstanding Media Coverage

Redbud: Chickasha Economic Development Council – Chickasha Leg Lamp

Merit: Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau – Best Place to Travel in 2020 by Travel+Leisure

Outstanding Attraction

Redbud: Osage County Tourism

Merit: Ponca City Tourism Bureau – B&B Sun’n Fun Recreation

Outstanding New Attraction

RedBud: This Machine Tulsa Bike Share

Merit: Chickasha Economic Development Council – Chickasha Leg Lamp

Outstanding Temporary Exhibit

RedBud: Edmond Historical Society & Museum – Darci Lynne’s Got Talent Exhibit

Merit: City of Edmond/Edmond Electric – Edmond Electric’s Luminance: An Enchanted Stroll

Outstanding Event

RedBud: City of Yukon – Christmas in the Park

Merit: Durant Area Chamber of Commerce & Durant Main Street- Downtown Durant in December

Outstanding New Event

RedBud: Uncanny Events LLC – Uncanny Comic Expo

Merit: Visit Edmond – Rollin’ Deep 2020 Mural Expo

Best Virtual Event

RedBud: Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum – 20th Annual OKC Memorial Marathon – A Run to Remember

Merit: American Banjo Museum – American Banjo Museum

Best COVID Collaboration

RedBud: Visit Norman – “Wear This” Campaign

Merit: Oklahoma Museums Association – Museum “Open to the Public” Guideline Considerations

Best Pandemic Related Campaign

RedBud: Tour Tahlequah – Tahlequah-Virtually Adventurous in Every Way!

Merit: Visit Stillwater

Tourism Organization of the Year – Small Budget Organization

Redbud: Osage County Tourism

Tourism Organization of the Year – Large Budget Organization

Redbud: Visit Stillwater

Founded in 1987, the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association (OTIA) was formed primarily to provide tourism education and lobby on behalf of the tourism industry as well as support the efforts of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department in its funding of the State’s tourism promotion campaign. In 1992, OTIA developed an alliance with the Oklahoma Restaurant Association and Oklahoma Hotel & Lodging Association to provide administrative services and support membership education initiatives statewide.