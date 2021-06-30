Fire Lt. Josh Moore raked in another title after being named Department Firefighter of the Year by American Legion Post 353 of Mustang at the April 6 city council meeting.

Moore is set to receive the Oklahoma State Firefighter of the Year Award from the American Legion Department of Oklahoma at a convention July 16 at the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee.

“It’s a big honor to show all the work I’ve put in the service,” Moore said. “To be presented that award is a great honor to me.”

The trucks and heroics of firefighters inspired him as a kid to become one of them. His dream came true in 2008.

He said just being able to help people – emergency or non-emergency calls – are the reason he enjoys his job.

“It’s a big deal to help individuals who are needing your help,” Moore said. “… All the training we do and all the certifications we get make it an even bigger ordeal.”

Fire Chief Craig Carruth said Moore is well deserving of the award.

“He is outstanding,” Carruth said. “He is a really big asset to our department.

Moore started his career as a volunteer but was hired on full time at the Mustang Fire Department in February 2010.

Carruth was around whenever Moore was a volunteer firefighter.

“His work ethic and attention to detail goes without saying,” the chief said. “He’s been working very hard to prove himself and to establish himself, not only as a firefighter or a paramedic, but as a leader.”

There was a time Moore stepped up in saving an off-duty first responder.

“He was the only one who received a life-saving award for reviving that off-duty responder,” Carruth noted. “He’s not only about bettering himself, but he is in it for the whole of the department, bettering the department.”

Moore became a corporal in 2012 and was later promoted to lieutenant in May 2021.

He said his journey from volunteer to lieutenant was a long adventure, but well-worth the time.

“A lot of work and dedication goes into promoting up here,” Moore said. “It’s not an easy process.”

His name will also be in conversation for the National Firefighter of the Year Award. The award announcement has yet to be determined.