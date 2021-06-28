For the Dogs

Bragging rights were on the line in the four-legged world as Yukon Parks and Recreation hosted its Friday Fun Day Dog Show.

Approximately 50 spectators and contestants turned out for the event, vying for top prizes in different categories. Among the categories up for grabs were Best Costume, Best Trick, Best Kisser, Best Behaved, Looks Most Like Owner, Smallest Dog and Largest Dog. One pup was also named overall ‘Best in Show.’ Participants played a strongrole in the event as well, winning prizes for best dog impersonations.

Best Costumer Dog and owner was won by Tanner, owned by Bryer. Best Trick and Best Kisser was Izzy, owned by Blake, Beckem and Brenna. They also teamed up to win Largest Dog, Looks Most like Owner and Best in Show.

Marshmallow owned by Addison was the Smallest Dog and Tuxedo owned by Paisley was the Best Behaved Dog.

Friday Fun Day will restart July 9 at Chisholm Park Trail for the annual boot camp. Kids will learn to stand at attention, march and compete in a military obstacle course. For additional information, call 405-350-8920.