Officials, residents offer ways to address lake issues

Andrew “Andy” Stewart, a resident of the Lakehoma Lake area, said an investment in grass carp could be stocked inside the lake and eat the algae.

“I think it’s a real simple solution with a little effort,” Stewart said. “It could easily be taken care of. I mean, I see some of my neighbors with pool skimmers and there’s no way that is going to make any kind of difference.”

Lakehoma is also home to Canada Geese.

Stewart said the geese bother him because they don’t leave and their feces is bigger than a dog’s on his property.

“With the amount of geese that are on these two ponds sometimes it can be an excessive amount of bacteria for the water flow that goes through here,” Stewart said. “That could be another contributor to the algae.”

Canadian County Commissioner David Anderson agreed of their burdensome ways.

“Most of the residents out there don’t appreciate the presence of the geese because they make a mess in backyards,” Anderson said. “They are a nuisance more than they are a hazard.”

Canada Geese at the lake also don’t migrate like they use to.

“I’ve talked to homeowners about the geese population,” Anderson said. “We have a window to where the (Oklahoma) Wildlife Department will allow you to trap and relocate geese.”

The residents of the area do participate in relocating the geese, he said, but it doesn’t get enough attention as it should.

Another way to reduce geese presence is to use dogs who are trained in managing livestock.

The Humane Society said trained dogs could harass geese enough that they will fly away.

Although they suggest this method, if the dog were to harm the goose, it is a violation of federal law.

Stewart said his dog runs the geese off his property, but owners who don’t have dogs have anywhere from 30-40 geese on their property.

“When it froze over this past winter, it was really beautiful the first day, but as soon as the geese showed up it was disgusting and horrible,” Stewart said.

While he supports conservation of animals, the Canada Geese there are too invasive.

“I think there are ways to control the geese population,” Stewart said. “Which would help reintroduce natural Oklahoma waterfowl like the ducks, cranes we have around here.”

It is an issue Anderson would like to see get resolved.