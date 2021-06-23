Firefighters working to fill golf tourney field

Hoses and ladders will give way to fairways and greens Friday as the Yukon Firefighters host an annual golf tournament.

The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. with teams of four. Entry fee is $100 per golfer or $400 per team.

Hole sponsorships are also available for $125.

The tournament will be at Winter Creek Country Club in Blanchard. Papa Johns will provide food for the event. To enter, send check or money order to Yukon Firefighters Golf Tourna-ment PO Box 850266 Yukon, OK 73099 or fax the entry to 405-350-7688.

Emails can also be sent to [email protected] or [email protected]

The department is looking to bolster the field after sign-ups started slowly. It is also seeking donated items to be auctioned off or given as door prizes.

All money raised will benefit the Yukon Firefighters and provides an avenue to give back to the community through a variety of projects.

Those projects include providing relief to victims of house fires by securing food, clothing, and shelter during their time of loss; providing meals and toys at Christmas for some of the less fortunate children in our community; and purchasing station equipment and supplies.

In addition to hole sponsorships, corporate sponsorships are available starting at $650. Those with questions are invited to contact Brent Weaver at 405-317-0560, Jeremy Goodrich at 405-760-1795 or Chris Allbritton at 405-243-7034.

Any donation is greatly appreciated, and the fundraiser is a 501C for tax purposes.