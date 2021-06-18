American flags honored by local scouts on Flag Day

The Yukon Veterans Museum, 1012 W Main St., hosted Cub Scouts Pack 395 Monday for a Flag Day event to retire American flags.

Brian Spikes, volunteer for Pack 395, said Flag Day is a day of symbolization. He said the event brought around 20 people to the museum.

“We did a flag-folding presentation and a flag-retirement ceremony,” Spikes said.

“It involved some scouts. Some as young as 8, some as old as 12.”

He said the scouts retired the flag in a respectful manner to teach the kids about Flag Day and its significance.

“This was their first time seeing one of these things,” Spikes said. “It was a new experience for them.”

He said the event is a time to be respectful and give back to the veterans who served.

The heat was an issue for them, but he said he was proud of the kids for doing their best.

Rick Cacini, founder and president of the board of the Yukon Veterans Museum, said the event was a statement to showcase patriotic children.

“They’re learning what the American flag and our country stands for,” Cacini said. “It’s a high honor for all of us to be a part of it.”

He said the kids showed a lot of respect toward the flag and veterans who have fought for the flag.

Spikes said some of the flags were donated by Cory’s Audio Visual on West Reno Avenue because the flags needed to be retired because they were weathered or tattered.

He said they had flags from a U.S. Army veteran, so the event was more personal.