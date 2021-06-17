Yukon man is among those indicted in $1M email scheme

A federal grand jury indictment unsealed last week brought char-ges against five individuals for laundering nearly $1 million deriv-ed from a Business Email Compromise scheme.

The defendents, which included 33-year-old Edward Chance Johnson of Yukon, were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The indictment alleges that the conspirators opened various bank accounts in the U.S. utilizing fraudulent identification documents.

The indictment also alleges that the conspirators fraudulently procured funds using the BEC fraud, then work-ed quickly to withdraw or transfer the funds into various other accounts, which prevented the victims and banks from reversing the transactions.

The indictment focuses on funds largely derived from BEC schemes perpetrated against victims in Montana and Texas from October 2018 to September 2019.

Also arrested were, 47-year-old Olufemi Nathaniel Itiowe, aka Baloi Maputo Oldemiro and John Koffi of Brooklyn, New York; 43-year-old Stacey Allison Ault, aka Tammy Botha and Cindy Theron of Brooklyn, New York; Enso Anderson, 38, of Long Branch, New Jersey; and 52-year-old Bona Wong of Las Vegas, Nevada.