Yukon man arrested after minor files complaint

The Canadian County Sheriff’s Department arrested Samuel Paker, a 27-year-old male from Yukon, on May 24 pending charges of sexual battery on a minor following an investigation.

Paker, a manager of a Yukon restaurant, was taken into custody at his place of employment. Assistant District Attorney Eric Epplin said Paker has since bonded out and the case is in the process of being reviewed.

A press release from the office of Sheriff Chris West indicated Paker was working as a manager of an El Reno fast food location when he walked up from behind and pressed against a 16-year-old female employee’s buttocks with his pelvic area. The victim reported this to the sheriff’s office and wanted to press charges for sexual battery.

When this was reported to investigators, Paker was no longer working at the fast-food location. He was terminated where the crime occurred.

Paker was located working as a restaurant manager in Yu-

kon and was interview-ed by investigators about the incident at the El Reno restaurant.

Paker provided multiple admissions to touching the female minor employee inappropriately. During the interview, Paker explained the event to investigators, and this was corroborated by the victim.

During the investigation, investigators learned Paker was the subject of other internal investigations for touching female staff or making inappropriate comments. Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Paker.

Paker was arrested at his place of work without incident and continues to cooperate with investigators.

“I believe this is another case of an individual in authority over teenagers in the workplace, who thought they could get away with sexually victimizing a young minor. I hope the young girl received the support she needs and that Paker gets the sentence he deserves,” West said.