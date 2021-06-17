Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car

A 52-year-old man was transported to the OU Medical Center Wednesday and admitted in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 40 westbound at Mustang Road.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released pending next of kin notification, suffered head, arm, leg, trunk internal and trunk external injuries.

The Department of Corrections reported the pedestrian was running in and out of traffic on I-40. Two vehicles were traveling westbound and, in an effort, to avoid a truck, vehicle No. 2, a 2009 Ford Focus driven by Jose Martinez, a 38-year-old male from Mustang struck the pedestrian, while swerving to the left-hand shoulder. The pedestrian got up, running back into traffic, and was struck by Vehicle No. 1, a 2005 E-150 Econoline Van driven by Chad Marical, a 36-year-old male from Norman who was not injured.

Sayra Martinez, a 30-year-old female from Mustang was in the Ford Focus and was transported to Integris Baptist Medical Center, treated and released. A 3-year-old passenger was not injured.

The condition of the pedestrian is under investigation. The condition of both drivers was listed as apparently normal. The cause of the collision was listed as pedestrian action.