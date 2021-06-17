Mustang graduate earns school’s first Gatorade Soccer Player of the Year

Isaias Silva put together an incredible season for the Mustang boys soccer team.

Besides leading them to the 6A playoffs and suffering only one loss on the year, he was an offensive juggernaut almost every night he stepped on the field. Because of that, Silva was named the 2020-21 Gatorade Oklahoma Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

He is the first Gatorade Oklahoma Boys Soccer Player of the Year to be chosen from Mustang.

The Gatorade State Player of the Year award was established in 1985 to recognize the nation’s most outstanding high school student-athletes for their athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character.

The award distinguishes Silva as Oklahoma’s best high school boys soccer player.

Silva is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year award, which will be announced later this month.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound forward scored 33 goals and racked up eight assists this past season in leading the Broncos (17-1) to the Class 6A semifinals. He concluded his prep career with 71 goals and 26 assists.

Silva’s other recognitions this season include the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Player of the Year, All-State and All-District selections and he was named a United Soccer Coaches All-American in 2020.

Off the field, Silva has been just as strong with his efforts. He has volunteered locally on behalf of an afterschool program for young students and a Christmas gift initiative for underprivileged children.

“Isaias Silva is the best player in the state,” said Joe Peeler, head coach at Edmond Santa Fe High School. “He’s just a complete player — a goal-scorer with a great work rate, who makes the teammates around him better.”

Silva has maintained a 3.59 grade point average in the classroom. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer on scholarship at Mid-America Christian University this fall.

Silva joins recent Gatorade Oklahoma Boys Soccer Players of the Year Will Edwards (2019-20 and 2018-19, Jenks High School), Daryl Dike (2017-18, Edmond North High School), and Dante Brigida (2016-17, Edmond Santa Fe High School), among the state’s list of former award winners. Through Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Silva has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of their choosing.

Silva is also eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization they chose is deserving of one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year. To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $2.7 million across 1,117 organizations.