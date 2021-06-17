Council handles housekeeping duties in short meeting

The city’s planning meeting was a hard act to follow Tuesday night as the second city council meeting of the month felt almost anticlimactic.

The council engaged over the agreement with Pafford EMS while working through the consent agenda, diving into the services it offers. Two ambulances operate out of Yukon from 1064 Industrial Drive. Questioning revealed the service covers 6,800 to 6,900 households out of 9,000 in the city. The cost of the ambulance to operate in a year was stated at $250,000 a year by a Pafford official. The agreement was ultimately approved on a 5-0 vote.

In other actions, an ordinance amending employee retirement systems was approved. In another voting item, the council followed staff recommendation and accepted $1,000 from Dutch Brothers Coffee in lieu of a detention pond. Council approved the adoption of the Oklahoma Municipal Authority Group ‘Best Practices’ Handbook that will go toward savings of at least $10,000 on a policy renewal.

Bids were opened for improvements from Main Street to Wilshire Boulevard with the winning bid of $842,745 and a bid for the smartbid cameras was accepted for Garth Brooks Boulevard.

During city comments, Council member Aric Gilli-land said he was happy to see the city considering capital improvements, noting it is a necessary step for the city’s future. Council member Rick Cacini wanted to thank the Boy Scouts for retiring 45 flags. Council member Donna Yanda also said it was an exciting time and thanked Pafford along with city first responders.