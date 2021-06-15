Yukon soccer well-represented at All-State game: All four participants returning to pitch at next level

MIDWEST CITY – On the front of the 2021 All-State Soccer Gameday program was the phrase “We are back.” After missing out on the entire 2020 season due to COVID-19, organizers of the annual event wanted to recognize they were back and in full force.

Those who were back for the final time included a foursome of Yukon soccer players who had been selected to participate in the two games. They included Jackson Suffied, who was on the 6A boys West team and Abigail Camp, Zoe Wilson and Kloie Vrana who were on the 6A girls’ West squad.

“It was really fun,” Wilson said. “It’s a huge honor, obviously, to play and to be nominated by our coaches. And it was really fun getting to play with girls I played with a long time ago.”

The 6A All-State games took place at Carl Albert High School on June 10.

On the girl’s side, the East took home the victory 1-0. After scoring midway through the first half, the East kept the West from scoring the rest of the evening.

Despite that, the YHS alums enjoyed their time. That included playing on the same teams with rivals from Mustang.

“It was cool because like we can just put aside the rivalry and come together for the west side, I guess,” Wilson said. “And I know the Mustang girls, so it was fun to play with them.”

Playing forward, Vrana had a couple of times where it looked like she would have a chance to break the scoreless game, but her shot late in the first half

was wide.

The all-state game was the final contest in the high school setting for all three Millers before they move on to the next stage of their lives. For Wilson, that will be playing soccer at Oklahoma Christian University.

“I’m honestly happy to move on and just go to college soccer and it’s going to open a ton of new doors and I hope I do good,” Wilson said. “It’s just been fun, especially at Yukon I’ve played with some of the girls since I was in kindergarten. So it was fun just getting to play with them for this last year and ride it out. And Yukon did really good this year.”

Each of the former Millers will be heading off to college to continue their soccer and academic careers.

Camp is attending Garden City Community College, and Vrana and Suffield will be at UCO.