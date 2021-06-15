Yukon grad to finish career at Kansas Univ.

Cameron Martin, a Yukon High School graduate, signed with the Kansas University Jayhawk basketball program after being named a NCAA Division II All-American in consecutive years.

The 6-foot-9 forward transferred to play under Kansas’ head basketball coach Bill Self after graduating from Missouri Southern State University with a bachelor’s degree in May 2021.

“I put my name in the transfer portal and I probably had about 75 to 100 different Division I schools contact me in that first week,” Martin said. “After six or seven days, I cut it down to six.”

He said it did not take long for him to make the decision to become a Jayhawk.

“I think, the very next day after I cut it down to six, … Coach Self calls me. We had a good conversation. That very next day, we had a zoom call for an hour and a half or so. … I told him I was not going to waste anybody else’s time with Zoom calls and stuff. I knew I wanted to come to Kansas, so I committed,” Martin said.

Self has coached Jayhawks for 18 years. Self said he got a tip from Stephen F. Austin’s head basketball coach Kyle Keller, a member of the Self coaching tree, to look at Martin during recruitment.

“I actually found out about Cam through my former assistant Kyle Keller,” Self said. “His wife, Chaunsea’s father was Cam’s mother’s first coach growing up in western Kansas. Kyle (Keller) told me I should look at him.”

Self said Martin is someone that will help the Jayhawks in areas they need help.

“We watched footage as a staff,” Self said. “I just couldn’t believe how well he shot the ball. I love how he scored. I love how he shot it. He’s a perimeter five-man that can play the four, but can also play away from the basket. He’s a guy that can naturally get the ball in the basket. He’ll give us great depth inside which is something that we really needed.”

Martin said Self’s pedigree is unmatched.

“It’s amazing to be able to play for a coach that has coached so many good players and has coached for so long and has so much knowledge about the game of basketball,” Martin said. “If you were to ask me before this year, the four best coaches in college basketball – I mean – coach Self is one of them, hands down. The other two are retiring. So, you got to look and see that he might be, debatably, the best coach in all of college basketball.”

Martin said he occasionally comes back to Yukon even though his parents have moved away.

“I come back to Yukon because I have some friends, still, from high school that I’m still close with,” Martin said. “So, I’ll go down there and see them when I have some free time.”

Yukon’s head boys’ basketball coach Kevin Ritter, an assistant coach during Martin’s time in Yukon, spoke highly of the former Miller.

“Cameron is a hard worker,” Ritter said. “We had Cameron off-and-on. It’s kind of a different situation, we had him sophomore year and senior year. He was at some different schools in between. He really grew up over time.”

Ritter said Martin and his basketball teammates pushed the team in a good direction.

“When he was at Yukon, his sophomore year was the one time we won a playoff game and won the regionals,” Ritter said. “That was the first time we had done that in 20 years. He kind of helped kickstart things for us. … I fully expect him to have a pretty good career at KU (Kansas University).”

Martin said he hopes to inspire other Yukon basketball players to achieve their dreams.

“It’s big being able to represent the city,” he said. “I’ve seen, like social media, some of the guys that played for Yukon. Just being able to see me, see that I made it out and motivate them.”