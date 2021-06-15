Top turtles named after annual race

The City of Yukon has released the winners for last week’s Turtle Races.

A total of 26 turtles competed for high honors at the event, which brought children – and the young at heart – to Mulvey Pond June 11.

There were awards given to first through third place in the small, medium and large race divisions. Blue ribbons were awarded to the largest, smallest and best-dressed turtles.

The city congratulates all winners and invites everyone to this week’s event at Mulvey’s Pond for the Annual Little Anglers Fishing Derby at 8 a.m. Friday.