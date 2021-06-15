A full slate of legislators visited with constituents at Archery Traditions of Oklahoma June 8 to discuss the end of the recent session.

Among those present was Sen. Jake Merrick who was elected to office during the session. He said it was a great session and he had done a lot of reading. He said state’s rights had been a real issue along with education.

“I heard from a lot of people on what are we going to do about our schools,” he said.

Rep. Rhonda Baker, a former teacher, hit on education after noting the recent session was two sessions into one due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said there was a $210 million increase in education funding and felt like everyone came out a winner. Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader was present along with Rep. Jay Steagall and County Commissioner Marc Hader.

Among the issues that drew heavy discussion was House Bill 1775, Critical Race Thinking. The issue was explained as a teacher cannot tell someone they are inherently racist because of their skin color. Legislators said they had received feedback from teachers in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa school districts who suggested their districts taught this.

“I saw this as the difference between teaching history and teaching philosophy,” Crosswhite Hader said.

Merrick added he did not believe people should be categorized.

Commissioner Hader provided an update on the county event center, informing the group it is about ready to come online.

The county is looking at a decrease of $2 million in funding, but efforts have begun to partner with other entities and stretch the county’s money further.

Such an example would include working with municipalities on water projects.

The Yukon housing picture remains limited with only 40 up for sale.

The typical stay for a house on the market is 31 days with people getting 5 to 10% higher than the asking price.

The cheapest house on the market is $139,900 sold as-is. Residents sound off at legislative breakfast