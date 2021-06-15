Newspaper staff brings home multiple awards in state competition

Staff members from The Yukon Review and The Mustang News joined newspapers from across the state this weekend for the annual Oklahoma Press Association award convention.

In addition to continuing education opportunities, awards for the past year were presented.

The Yukon Review received first place for News Content, and news editor Haley Humphrey won an award for the OGE-OPA Photo of the Year in the weekly division.

In regard to the photo of an alpaca kissing a child, judges wrote, “This image has a great reaction, and we loved the faces of the other kids looking at the situation. It’s almost like a Norman Rockwell painting.”

For the Review’s award in news content, judges wrote:

“You have a great overall package with an excellent ratio of staff-created content to submitted content. Nice job keeping readers connected with your, ‘At Your Service …’ info.

“I could not have been more proud of my staff this weekend. The fruit of their labor was evident at the Annual OPA Awards Convention,” said Paula Settle, Yukon Review and Mustang News publisher. “It was a real joy for all our employees to reap the rewards of all the past year’s hard work.

“Cheers, hats off and congrats to my amazing staff.”

The Yukon Review won third place in Layout & Design. The Mustang News also placed third in the category for weekly newspapers.

The News took second in Advertising and second in Sports Coverage.

The News was also awarded third for Community Leadership.

The El Reno Tribune won first in the Semi- and Tri-Weekly category and the Yukon Review was fifth. The Owasso Reporter placed first in the Weekly Division and the News placed fourth.

Former Review managing editor Mark Codner received the Okla-homa Newspaper Foundation Beachy Musselman Award. This award recognizes a journalist for their contribution to the field of printed journalism.

Codner’s career has spanned over 30 years and he currently works as the publisher of the Newcastle Pacer.