YPD to host bicycle registration drive

Plans are underway for the first Yukon Police Department bicycle registration drive.

The event is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to noon June 26 at Boot Hill Park located at 500 W. Vandament Ave. The department will have representatives on site to assist participants with completing registration forms. A registration sticker will also be provided to place on the bicycle.

All the information will be archived at the department and can be used as a tool to assist in recovering lost or stolen bikes. When bicycles are recovered, the department attempts to locate the rightful owner. Over the past three years, a total of 31 bicycles have been recovered that have not been reclaimed.

Maj. John Brown, Yukon Police public information officer said this would not only provide security but peace of mind. Brown has been developing the project, which is in place at the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University and other areas. As for the bikes the department is in possession of, a solution has been found.

“This year, we have discovered a local church that refurbishes them and hands them out,” he said.

Brown said one of the positive aspects of having a bicycle registered is the department would have the serial number on file even if the sticker was removed.

Among the information to fill out on the form are:

• Make/brand;

• Model;

• Primary/secondary colors;

• Type;

• Wheel size;

• Value;

• Serial number/OAN;

• Aftermarket add-ons;

• Name, address, phone and email.

Registration is free and does not expire.