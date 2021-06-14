Future Eagle Scout leads group to provide new shelving for Yukon Sharing Ministry

David “DJ” Liszeski wanted to serve a local nonprofit in a project that would propel him toward becoming an Eagle Scout.

Liszeski, a 16-year-old member of Scout Troop 300 in Yukon, led a group of people in a project to provide just shy of 40 feet of shelving to the Yukon Sharing Ministry on May 26.

“I wanted my Eagle project to serve a purpose,” Liszeski said. “I wanted it to benefit the community. I thought, ‘If this ministry had more storage available to them, they could get more out to people in the community who need it the most.”

The Yukon Sharing Ministry’s Executive Director Missy King said the boxes inside the storage shed were difficult to sort through before Liszeski’s shelving project.

“You get boxes all stacking in front of boxes and you couldn’t really see what you had,” King said. “So, it was just all thrown in on top of each other. This is really going to help us a lot. We’re more organized. We’ll be able to find things quicker and get them out, so we could help people.”

King said the process of getting the clothes rotated to and from the shelves in the storage shed became easier after Liszeski finished his project.

Liszeski said he donated the leftover money from his fundraising to the ministry. The money donated will go towards buying food for the ministry, King said.

The Boy Scouts have a workbook designed for the Eagle Scout service project that all Eagle Scout candidates must follow while working on their project. Liszeski moved onto the application process of getting his eagle project approved by the council after reading the workbook.

“It (The project proposal application form) asks me various questions like what kind of tools I would need and if I needed any permits or permissions,” Liszeski said. “Ways I would be able to give leadership to other Boy Scouts – materials, things like that.”

The project had to go through members of a council to become approved before Liszeski could go start working on it. Liszeski’s project was approved by the council in November 2020.

Liszeski said he had to fundraise the money for the project by himself. He said he went with his mother to Majestic Salon and Events, his mother’s place of work, to start fundraising for the project.

“I was working with my mother at her hair salon – she is a hairdresser,” Liszeski said. “I would start off small. I would ask her clients: ‘hey, if you don’t mind, I would like a donation for my Eagle Scout project.’ . . . I also asked the VFW Post 382 for a donation in El Reno. They gave me $100 dollars – that was very nice.”

He said he travelled to the Lowe’s Home Improvement in Mustang in hopes of getting warped wood for his project.

“At that point, I had raised somewhere around $357 dollars,” Liszeski said. “I knew I did not have enough to buy the wood then, but I knew I had money from my own personal account that I could use.”

One of the assistant managers at the Lowe’s Home Improvement was Liszeski’s father’s friend, Liszeski said.

“We got all the wood loaded up and I said: ‘What’s the damage? How much do I owe you?’,” Liszeski said. “He (The Lowe’s Home Improvement assistant manager) said, ‘no, all this is going to be donated to your project.’ It’s very heartwarming and I appreciated it very much.”

He said he couldn’t help work on the project because of the Boy Scouts requirements within its Eagle Scout Service Project Workbook, but was excited to see his friends help him complete the project.

“I felt an overwhelming of peace wash over me as the final screw was secured into the frame,” Liszeski said. “I don’t think I could have been any happier than in that moment.”

He said he has a few more tasks he has to complete before becoming an Eagle Scout.