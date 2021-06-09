New station being built with firefighters’, community’s safety in mind

“We’re planning for the future and growth of this community instead of building a station for the now,” said Fire Chief Craig Carruth.

The two-bay No. 2 station will be located at State Highway 152 and Ross Terrace, which is about three miles from the current station at 465 W State Highway 152. It has a budget of about $2.8 million, which is being funded by the 2016 1 cent sales tax.

The approximately 9,200-square-foot station will improve response time on that side of Mustang, Carruth said. Typically, around 4 p.m. each day, traffic from the city along the state highway gets heavy, making the response time slower, he said.

On average, it takes the department about five minutes to travel to calls located there. With Station No. 2, response time would be reduced by at least a minute, Carruth said.

“Seconds count,” he said. “Getting there a minute quicker, and getting live-saving efforts started sooner, it’s a big deal.”

Currently, the station receives on average 2,000 calls yearly. In 1991, when the station was built, the department ran an average of 600 calls.

More than a quarter of the station’s calls are also doubles, which will continue to increase, Carruth said.

A more functional emergency operations center will call No. 2 home, as well. It will be exponentially larger than the current one.

The EOC will roughly be 1,180 square feet bigger, with the addition of being able to withstand an F5 tornado. It will also serve as a training space with a 17-by-13 meeting area, a dispatch office, IT storage area and restrooms.

Other differences include a patio for firefighters to enjoy fresh air.

There will not be any administrative offices at the station. It will strictly be for EOC and living quarters of the staff, Carruth said.

There will be a common living and dining space and three bathrooms, as well as five separate rooms for firefighters and one for the shift officer. Only six firefighters will be on shift at a time.

Currently, the department has seven on call for each of its three shifts. Advanced medical care firefighters will most likely be working at No. 2.

Not including the chief, the department has 21 personnel, nine of whom are paramedics. Seven are advanced EMTs. About 85% of calls are typically EMS-related.

Several firefighters are currently in paramedic school, and the department’s goal is to have all new hires become advanced in medical care.

The chief is also excited about the station’s design, as the health of his people were in mind.

There will be a negative-pressured room solely for bunker gear to align with National Fire Protection Association standards. As of now, bunker gear is stored in lockers.

A laundry room system will also be setup for firefighters, who return from a structure fire, to immediately shower and change. Firefighters will be able to drop their gear in an extractor to be cleaned of carcinogens, shower and put on new clothing.

“I was trying to keep all the contaminants associated with structure fires outside of the living quarters and allow the members to get all carcinogens off them in a systematic but also a good time frame,” Carruth said.

The more efficient process will reduce the risk of firefighters getting cancer, he said. Firefighters have a higher risk of developing several types of cancers, according to the Lavender Ribbon Report from the National Volunteer Fire Council.

“Not only will be meeting our personal goals, but we’ll be meeting standards set by the International Organization for Standardization,” Carruth said. “That’s a win, as well.”

The department chose Kirkpatrick Architecture Studio to build the new station, as the chief said they are well-versed with designing fire stations. Kirkpatrick has constructed several stations throughout the Oklahoma City area.

Once the contractor breaks ground, there will be about a 13-month build.