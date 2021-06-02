Mustang becomes Purple Heart City

The City of Mustang became a Purple Heart City at the Tuesday council meeting.

A Purple Heart City recognizes and honors military members who were wounded or died in combat.

Amy Stout, who is a VFW Post 382 Auxiliary member, has worked since June 2020 to have Canadian County be a Purple Heart County.

The county is more than halfway there with cities, like El Reno and Yukon, proclaiming they are Purple Heart cities. Oklahoma is also a Purple Heart state.

Stout will present a plaque and two signs to Mustang soon, as well.

In Parks and Recreation news, assistant Director Nic Bailey presented a $25,630 check for the Warriors for Freedom Foundation to the council. The funds will go toward providing activities for active-duty members and veterans.

This May was the ninth Warrior Weekend for the department to host. The weekend consists of a softball, baseball and disc golf tournament, as well as a 5K fun run.

There were 87 ball teams, 77 runners and 78 disc golf players. The department is looking at adding more events in future years, Bailey said.

In police news, the Mustang Police Department became a verified agency by the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police. The department’s procedures have been evaluated by various agencies to become verified.

Chief Rob Groseclose also swore in Mustang’s newest officer Dakota Norman.

The council also approved the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget. This is the first time in several years that the city has a surplus budget, City Manager Tim Rooney said.

Before discussing community development items on the agenda, Director Melissa Helsel noted several attendees with public hearing notices about the specific use permit of a marijuana growing and processing plant, which was recently denied by the planning commission. Residents who wished to have the plant off State Highway 152 have withdrawn their application entirely, due to a local church being against the establishment, Helsel said.

Should the applicant wish to refile, all residents within 1,000 feet of the area would be notified by mail again. One of the residents in the audience also approached the council about concerns with a marijuana plant in his community.

Regarding a Community Development Block Grant for Meadows Park Trail, Helsel said no residents will be displaced during work on paving a trail, as well as adding benches and lighting.

The council also tabled an item about changing property designation for “luxury garages,” which wish to be developed on west State Highway 152, to the July 6 meeting.

In construction news, the council approved renewing the city’s contract with Silver Star Construction for maintenance of streets, parks and facilities and mowing.

In member news, Ward 3 councilman James Wald was absent.