Mustang American Legion, others honor military heroes

“Today we honor the men and women who grew up in the light, who willingly left the light to go into the darkness to protect the light,” Cord Fowler with the Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight said. “Men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice, so we can live in the light today.”

He said America is the light of the world.

“We are forever grateful for you leaving the light,” Fowler said.

He also read “America the Beautiful,” a poem by Katherine Lee Bates to the about 30 attendees Monday at the Mustang American Legion Post 353 Memorial Day service at the Mustang Cemetery. The honor flight is a nonprofit that flies Oklahoma World War II, Korea and Vietnam veterans to the nation’s Capital to visit and reflect on the memorials constructed in their honor at no expense to them.

The organization charters an American Airlines plane twice a year in April and October to take approximately 75 veterans on each flight.

Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight was established in 2017, and is a hub of the Honor Flight Network, along with 132 other divisions that cover a total of 46 states.

The nonprofit accepts applications from veterans of all military branches, who served in World War II, Korea or Vietnam. Top priority is provided to World War II and terminally ill veterans from all wars.

Community and family members can accompany veterans to the memorials in Washington.

To learn more about the organization or for information on how to donate, visit oklahomawarriors.org.

Col. Wendy Taylor also read “In Flanders Field,” a poem by John McCrae. The legion also played “Taps” and performed a 21-gun salute.