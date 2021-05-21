Legion honors local officers for police week

The Mustang American Legion Honor Guard hosted a ceremony May 15 to recognize Peace Officers Memorial Day at the Mustang police station.

Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week correlate, as they pay tribute to local, state and federal peace officers, who are disabled or died in the line of duty.

The guard fired three rounds to honor the peace officers, and legion President John Sears played “Taps,” while the Flag was raised. Chaplain Steve Rose also discussed the importance of Peace Officers Memorial Day and police week and closed the ceremony with a prayer.